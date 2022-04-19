×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Life in jail for father who raped his daughter while on parole for rape

19 April 2022 - 21:55 By TimesLIVE
A 35-year-old man who repeatedly raped his nine-year-old daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
A 35-year-old man who repeatedly raped his nine-year-old daughter in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Ntuzuma regional court on Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for the repeated rape of his daughter in Newlands West, KwaZulu-Natal. 

The child was nine when the rape began in March 2020. Her father was  out on parole for a previous rape conviction at the time.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the rape happened over three months, whenever they were alone at home. 

The matter came to light when the girl told her grandmother about what her father was doing. The man handed himself over to the police but denied the allegations.

In court, prosecutor Naushaad Harripersadh led the evidence of the child, her grandmother and a doctor from the Thuthuzela Care Centre.

Harripersadh handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the child and facilitated by court preparation officer Senziwe Mthethwa. In her statement, the child indicated she was now scared of men and did not want to be around people.

The court ruled that the rapist's name be included in the national register for sex offenders and the national child protection register of people who are unsuitable to work with children.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘I told him he had sexy eyes,’ says woman who set honey trap for aunt's alleged killer

Former gardener appears in court in Polokwane on charges of murder and rape.
News
2 days ago

Northern Cape courts hand life sentences to three rapists

“We believe these sentences will work as a deterrent to other criminals,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on ...
News
5 days ago

Second prison escape reported in less than 24 hours

The department of correctional services on Thursday reported that a 'dangerous' convict has escaped from the Barberton Correctional Facility in ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  4. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  5. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods