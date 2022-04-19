×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man with dagga wrapped around waist arrested crossing into SA illegally

19 April 2022 - 08:03
The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has applauded members of the Border Policing for arresting a 27-year-old suspect believed to be illegally trafficking drugs (dagga).
The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has applauded members of the Border Policing for arresting a 27-year-old suspect believed to be illegally trafficking drugs (dagga).
Image: Supplied

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested after being found with dagga wrapped around his waist on Monday afternoon at Jeppes Reef border post.

The man was intercepted by police as he tried to enter SA illegally from Eswatini.

“As part of the Easter weekend operations, at about 12.10pm police were busy with their routine duties including patrolling the border between SA and the kingdom of Eswatini, when they spotted a suspicious man who used an illegal crossing near Jeppes Reef to enter into SA. He was reportedly stopped and after searching him, police noticed that he wrapped himself with dagga about his body weighing about 1.90kg,” Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said 

Mohlala said the man was arrested and charged with possession of dagga.

“The estimated street value of the dagga is at about R2,964. He was then arrested and charged for possession of dagga and he is expected to appear before the Nkomazi magistrate's court on Tuesday facing the said charges,” he said.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has applauded Border Policing for the arrest.

Manamela warned those who might think of smuggling illegal items in or out of the country that they will be met with the long arm of the law. 

“As police, we are always vigilant to prevent any criminal activity along the borders and within,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Living in fear: Archbishop Makgoba condemns scapegoating of migrants, GBV, gangsterism

The "darkness" of social ills distorts lives and needs to be confronted, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says in his Easter sermon.
News
1 day ago

Authorities crack down on fully functional 'home affairs' office run from Hillbrow flat

A Zimbabwean was arrested on Thursday after being found to be running a fully functioning "department of home affairs" in his flat, said Gauteng ...
News
4 days ago

Can the Covid-19 vaccines cause heart inflammation?

Concerns around heart inflammation were raised last year after the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  4. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground