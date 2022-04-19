×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police operations in Northern Cape lead to 295 arrests over Easter weekend

19 April 2022 - 15:53 By TimesLIVE
Northern Cape police at a roadblock during the Easter weekend.
Northern Cape police at a roadblock during the Easter weekend.
Image: SAPS

Almost 300 people were arrested in the Northern Cape over the Easter weekend. 

Police on Tuesday said 295 suspects were arrested in operations throughout the province from April 15 to 18.

The operations focused on human trafficking, drug trafficking, offences under the Firearms Control Act and Northern Cape Liquor Act, undocumented persons, stock theft, assault, gender-based violence, vehicle theft and road traffic violations, including driving under the influence.

The Easter weekend operations also included the confiscation of drugs, dagga, liquor and dangerous weapons. Drugs and dagga confiscated amounted to R347,365 while 28 dangerous weapons, other than firearms, were seized.

“Compliance inspections were also conducted at tuck shops, second-hand dealers and liquor outlets,” said police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana.

 “The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the respective magistrate’s courts in the five districts on various charges, ranging from possession of suspected stolen goods to  dealing in drugs, drunken driving, traffic violations, drinking in public and assault.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

77 ‘starving illegal miners’ rescued underground, bodies recovered

A group of 77 "starving illegal miners" were rescued from underground and later arrested while four decomposed bodies were brought up from a shaft in ...
News
3 hours ago

Man with dagga wrapped around waist arrested crossing into SA illegally

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested after being found with dagga wrapped around his waist on Monday afternoon at Jeppes Reed border post.
News
8 hours ago

One person dead, another wounded in clash between Operation Dudula and informal settlement residents

One person died and another was wounded during a clash on Monday between Operation Dudula members and residents of an informal settlement in ...
News
20 hours ago

Two armed robbery attempts foiled by cops

A gang of 12 armed men is behind bars after police ambushed them during a robbery attempt in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Saturday afternoon.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  2. Virologist issues warning to world over Covid-19 travel bans on SA South Africa
  3. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  4. Duduzile celebrates Jacob Zuma's 80th birthday with tequila worth thousands South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa allies accused of trying to influence Eastern Cape contest Politics

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods