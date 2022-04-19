The hard journey for childhood trauma victims
SA’s hurting adults and their need for ongoing support and help
19 April 2022 - 07:43
What should have been Brendon Stevenson’s 25th birthday celebration was instead a grey and gloomy day for his family who marked the occasion as the one-month anniversary of his suicide and his “first heavenly birthday”...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.