South Africa

The hard journey for childhood trauma victims

SA’s hurting adults and their need for ongoing support and help

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
19 April 2022 - 07:43

What should have been Brendon Stevenson’s 25th birthday celebration was instead a grey and gloomy day for his family who marked the occasion as the one-month anniversary of his suicide and his “first heavenly birthday”...

