Two arrested, tons of cables seized during police busts in Cape Town

Police on Tuesday arrested two people for contravening the Second-Hand Goods Act and possession of suspected stolen property in an operation in which they also seized large consignments of cable.

One of the people arrested in targeted operations by law enforcement agencies at three scrap metal companies in Maitland, Cape Town, was a 38-year-old manager. She was detained on a charge of contravening sections of the act by failing to keep records of scrap metal items bought for seven days.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old man from a different metal company for possession of suspected stolen property, as well as failure to separate metal bought, as prescribed in the act.

A written warning was issued to a third scrap metal company for failure to mark metal items received, also stipulated in the act.

Part of the cable seized, weighing 2.4 tons, during Tuesday morning’s operation was identified as the property of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

Three weeks ago, 10 people were arrested in a similar operation in Maitland.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.