South Africa

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Governor of Russia's Belgorod says village hit by Ukraine, one wounded

19 April 2022 - 06:37 By TIMESLIVE
Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a recent drone video posted on social media.
Image: MARIUPOL CITY COUNCIL/via REUTERS

April 19 2022 - 06:34

Governor of Russia's Belgorod says village hit by Ukraine, one wounded

 Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in posts on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.

-Reuters

