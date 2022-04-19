UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Governor of Russia's Belgorod says village hit by Ukraine, one wounded
19 April 2022 - 06:37
April 19 2022 - 06:34
Governor of Russia's Belgorod says village hit by Ukraine, one wounded
Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear whether the strike referred to by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in posts on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.
-Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.