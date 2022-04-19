×

WATCH | Understanding the violence against 'illegal' immigrants and who is Operation Dudula?

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
19 April 2022 - 09:15

On Monday Operation Dudula members clashed with residents of an informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto. One person died and another was wounded. This comes after escalating violence last week which saw a Zimbabwean man, Elvis Nyathi, murdered in Diepsloot.

TimesLIVE video takes a look at the circumstances surrounding the recent violence against illegal foreign nationals and what home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says is a “ticking time bomb”.

Living in fear: Archbishop Makgoba condemns scapegoating of migrants, GBV, gangsterism

The "darkness" of social ills distorts lives and needs to be confronted, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says in his Easter sermon.
News
1 day ago

'It is so painful': Diepsloot migrant family distraught, unbelieving ahead of Elvis Nyathi’s funeral

The wife and four children of Mbodazwe Banajo “Elvis” Nyathi, who was brutally killed in a xenophobic attack, are reeling from the shock, while other ...
News
4 days ago

Diepsloot vigilantism echoes apartheid past, says Ramaphosa as he calls for peace

The vigilantism which saw a Zimbabwean national burnt to death in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, last week is tragic and should not be allowed to ...
Politics
1 week ago
