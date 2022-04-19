WATCH LIVE | Eskom gives an update on power challenges

Eskom is expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday on the challenges facing the power utility.

This comes after it implemented stage 4 load-shedding after two units tripped.

“Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping,” it said on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

