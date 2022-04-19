WATCH | Shoprite truck looted in Durban

The incident took place on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which links KwaMashu and New Germany, on Monday.

The video, shared by Durban metro police head Steve Middleton, shows dozens of community members making away with looted groceries.

In the video, a woman filming the incident can be heard saying, “What has SA come to?”

Several gunshots and screams from the looters are later heard. A metro police car can be seen speeding towards the truck and coming to a screeching halt, while some people are seen hiding and others running away.

“Excellent response, metro police and police. Truck safely escorted out,” said Middleton.

A request for comment from the Shoprite Group was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.