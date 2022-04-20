×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

12 men face attempted murder, robbery charges after targeting transport company in Gauteng

20 April 2022 - 12:05
One of the suspects was injured while trying to flee from the crime scene. Stock photo.
One of the suspects was injured while trying to flee from the crime scene. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A group of 12 men appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on six counts of attempted murder, three of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, two for possession of ammunition and being in SA illegally.

Mkhululi Dube, 45, Magoma Sibanda, 42, Victor Vilakazi, 32, Price Ndlovu, 35, Cosmos Ncube, 45, Cabangani Kunene, 38, Wilfred Ngubeni, 45, Goodman Ndlovu, 36, Tandai Thafirei, 29, Lucas Mazibc, 27, Samuel Mlambo, 43, and Senzo Mpofu, unknown age, allegedly tried to rob a transport company in Benoni on April 16. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the case was postponed to April 26 for the accused, most of them allegedly Zimbabwean nationals, to appoint a legal representative. 

She said one of the accused was in hospital being treated for injuries sustained when he fell off a palisade fence attempting to flee from the crime scene.

“Police were alerted to the robbery. Upon their arrival it is alleged the accused started shooting but police managed to arrest them. Mlambo is the only suspect who is legally in the country. However, Vilakazi and Ngubeni allege they possess SA identity documents, though the department of home affairs is yet to confirm this,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

I will resign once all foreign ‘rascals’ are locked up and keys thrown away: Aaron Motsoaledi

A video of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi launching a stinging attack on illegal foreign nationals is spreading on the internet.
Politics
18 hours ago

77 ‘starving illegal miners’ rescued underground, bodies recovered

A group of 77 "starving illegal miners" were rescued from underground and later arrested while four decomposed bodies were brought up from a shaft in ...
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Understanding the violence against 'illegal' immigrants and who is Operation Dudula?

TimesLIVE video takes a look at the circumstances surrounding the recent violence against illegal foreign nationals and what home affairs minister ...
News
1 day ago

Man with dagga wrapped around waist arrested crossing into SA illegally

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested after being found with dagga wrapped around his waist on Monday afternoon at Jeppes Reef border post.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  4. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  5. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?