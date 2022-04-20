Covid-19 positivity rate close to 10%

There have been 41 hospital admissions in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of hospital patients to 2,070.

The NICD said due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health (NDoH) there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.

On Tuesday, the NDoH reported 14 deaths, with three occurring in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,195 to date.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.