South Africa

Covid-19 positivity rate close to 10%

20 April 2022 - 08:03 By TimesLIVE
The latest 24-hours saw 1,475 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the country. File image
Image: 123RF

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 1,475 new cases of  Covid-19 in the country in the latest 24-hour period.

This increase represents a 9.9% positivity rate.

Most new cases are from Gauteng (51%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 13%, Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3%, Mpumalanga for 2% and Limpopo and Northern Cape each for 1%.

There have been 41 hospital admissions in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of hospital patients to 2,070.

The NICD said due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health (NDoH) there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.

On Tuesday, the NDoH reported 14 deaths, with three occurring in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,195 to date.

TimesLIVE

