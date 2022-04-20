KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Surgery on hold at Prince Mshiyeni as hospital runs dry after floods

April 19 2022 - 06:30

Surgery on hold at Prince Mshiyeni as hospital runs dry after floods

Theatre operations at Prince Mshiyeni hospital in Umlazi have been postponed because the facility doesn't have water.

Water infrastructure was damaged at the hospital during the devastating floods that claimed almost 500 lives and left thousands destitute.

On Tuesday, officials from the department of health visited the province, where more than 84 health facilities have been affected to the tune of at least R184m.