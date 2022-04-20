KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Surgery on hold at Prince Mshiyeni as hospital runs dry after floods
April 19 2022 - 06:30
Surgery on hold at Prince Mshiyeni as hospital runs dry after floods
Theatre operations at Prince Mshiyeni hospital in Umlazi have been postponed because the facility doesn't have water.
Water infrastructure was damaged at the hospital during the devastating floods that claimed almost 500 lives and left thousands destitute.
On Tuesday, officials from the department of health visited the province, where more than 84 health facilities have been affected to the tune of at least R184m.
April 19 2022 - 06:30
KZN premier thanks rescue teams as death toll continues to climb
The death toll in the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 448, while search and rescue teams continue their grim search for dozens of missing people.
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday said the searchers had recovered five additional bodies.
He was speaking at Virginia airport, at the heart of KZN’s search and rescue operations. Zikalala was there to meet the disaster team members deployed from various parts of the country to help the search and rescue efforts.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.