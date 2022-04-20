‘Life is much better for the poor in the WC than the rest of SA’ — Zille gets tongues wagging
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille’s claim that it is better to be poor in the Western Cape than it is to be poor anywhere else in the country has sparked a wave of reactions online.
Speaking on 702 this week, Zille weighed in on the role of non-governmental organisations in dispensing relief aid after devastating floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
She claimed SA is a failing state and people turned to NGOs for donations because they need assurance the funds will be spent on intended relief efforts.
South Africans in the DA-led Western Cape, compared to the rest of the country, aren't familiar with the incompetence of government, claimed Zille.
Asked whether the experience of Langa residents is the same as that of others in Cape Town, Zille responded: “I live right next door to Langa. I have been there a great deal of my life and I can promise you to be poor in Langa in Cape Town is 100%, probably 1,000 times better than being poor in many townships in the rest of the country.
“Even if you live in a shack, you are far more likely to have electricity, close access to running water, sewerage and all those things people have anywhere else in the country. Life is much better for the poor in the Western Cape than it is in the rest of the country because access to services work,” she said.
Here are some online reactions online to her comments:
According to Helen Zille, being Black and poor in CPT townships, is a luxury, because you have it much better (at being poor) than in the rest of SA. This what the @Our_DA thinks of you...— Tebza 🇸🇾 🇾🇪 🇵🇸 🇪🇹 (@carlolinks) April 19, 2022
According to that boere meisie called Helen Zille this better than being poor in Gauteng, and this is someone who wanted to be our president 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SAHOLEZacV— Gobetse 🇿🇦 (@Gobetse_M) April 19, 2022
Stop giving Helen Zille attention, it's not in our place to educate her.— Musa (@SekesM) April 19, 2022
To the people accusing @helenzille of not having experienced poverty, I think you're wrong.— Etienne Shardlow 💉💉💉 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 🇵🇸 (@EttySh) April 19, 2022
Helen Zille knows poverty, he lives in a desperate poverty of compassion and humanity.
Did Helen Zille say Langa has the best poor people in this country?— Malume (@bozzie_t) April 19, 2022
Helen Zille is apparently of the opinion that it is better to be poor in Langa than anywhere else in South Africa.Langa is in CPT ( Western Cape) which is the heartbeat of inequality in SA. Today was supposed to be one of the days that I don't say anything about white privilege. pic.twitter.com/cqV1t6fmya— Dr Hughes (@TheRealPro7) April 19, 2022
Zille’s interview comes days after Joe Slovo, an informal settlement in Langa, was engulfed in flames, leaving 260 structures destroyed and at least 767 people affected.
The department of water & sanitation was at the scene after the fire to quantify the extent of the damage.
Acting city mayor Eddie Andrews said 10 chemical toilets will be installed later this week, while mayoral committee member Zahid Badroodien said water pipes will be replaced to ensure supply in the area.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.