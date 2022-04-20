Man relieved to see Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and his ex-wife charged again

She was jailed last year after the court found she had a hand in the murder of five of her relatives and her lover, for all of whom she had taken out funeral or life insurance policies.

Ndlovu was nabbed after the hitmen she had hired to kill her sister Joyce and Joyce’s five children tipped off police officers about the plot.

Mudau’s life was allegedly spared because the same hitmen had also warned him.

While his wife was arrested and charged alongside Ndlovu for conspiracy to commit murder, Mudau said he lived in fear when the case was withdrawn.

“[After her release] she came back to our house in Thembisa. I had to install a security gate at the bedroom in which I was sleeping to ensure she had no access while I slept,” he said.

“I would buy groceries so my children could eat but I never ate anything in that house. I lived off takeaways because I was afraid of what she would try,” Mudau said.

Their marriage never recovered and his wife packed her bags and left.

“The day she left, she took everything, even the teaspoons, curtains and blankets. She took the children’s clothes but left them behind. That first night I had to make a plan to cover the windows and have a blanket to cover ourselves,” said Mudau.

As the weeks turned to months and the months to years, Mudau said he felt despondent that the matter would ever make it to trial.

“Some people started to think I had been lying and was making it all up,” said the 42-year-old, who is divorced from his wife and raising their children alone.

While Mudau was not sure how much his wife would have benefited from his death, he listed it as anything between R3m and R5m. The alleged hitmen had been promised R150,000 for his death.