×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police minister to visit Kliptown after shootings

20 April 2022 - 08:28
Police minister Bheki Cele will on Wednesday receive a briefing from provincial police led by Gauteng commissioner Lt-General Elias Mawela.
Police minister Bheki Cele will on Wednesday receive a briefing from provincial police led by Gauteng commissioner Lt-General Elias Mawela.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Soweto on Wednesday morning.

The ministry said it is deeply concerned about recent violent clashes and shootings in the Kliptown policing precinct and surrounding areas.

Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele will receive a full briefing from provincial police led by Gauteng commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela on the shooting incidents and “outline a workable solution to the growing illegal activities cited as possible motives for the violent confrontations and deadly shootings”.

In the latest incident on Monday one person died and another was wounded during an alleged clash between Operation Dudula members and residents of an informal settlement in Kliptown.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

One person dead, another wounded in clash between Operation Dudula and informal settlement residents

One person died and another was wounded during a clash on Monday between Operation Dudula members and residents of an informal settlement in ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Understanding the violence against 'illegal' immigrants and who is Operation Dudula?

TimesLIVE video takes a look at the circumstances surrounding the recent violence against illegal foreign nationals and what home affairs minister ...
News
1 day ago

Home affairs dismisses fake letter calling for 'serious action' on #PutSAFirst & immigration

The department of home affairs says a letter making the rounds on social media, purporting to be from minister Aaron Motsoaledi to President Cyril ...
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Ukrainians ignore Ramaphosa’s Please-Call-Me request Politics
  4. Schools face fall in fees as parents feel the pinch News
  5. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?