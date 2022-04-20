POLL | How have you prepared for stage 6 load-shedding this winter?

Eskom has hinted at the possibility of escalating load-shedding to stage 6 should the power grid come under further strain.

The power utility announced stage 2 load-shedding last week, increasing it to stage 4 from early on Tuesday morning until Friday.

Eskom gave no prior notice before escalating the blackouts and said it was “forced” to do so after trips at Majuba unit 5 and Tutuka unit 4.

Speaking about the state of the grid, Eskom group executive for generation Philip Dukashe said load-shedding would be reassessed later this week.

“At this stage we do not envision stage 6 being necessary this week. We are hoping that will continue to be the case,” Dukashe said.

Head of transmission Segomoco Scheppers said they expect between 37 and 101 days of load-shedding during winter. This depends on how much generation capacity Eskom will lose during the coldest months.