Shoprite condemns looting of its truck in Durban

The Shoprite Group has condemned the looting of its truck in Durban after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

The looting took place on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which links KwaMashu and New Germany, on Monday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the supermarket chain said the looted truck was delivering groceries in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We denounce such criminal acts of violence, looting and damage to property. It puts the livelihood, lives and safety of others at risk and adds to existing food security challenges,” it said.

Shoprite said delivery vehicles are under continuous surveillance and the supermarket chain will continue to do whatever is in its power to protect its people and property.