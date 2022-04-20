Shoprite condemns looting of its truck in Durban
The Shoprite Group has condemned the looting of its truck in Durban after videos of the incident went viral on social media.
The looting took place on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which links KwaMashu and New Germany, on Monday.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, the supermarket chain said the looted truck was delivering groceries in KwaZulu-Natal.
“We denounce such criminal acts of violence, looting and damage to property. It puts the livelihood, lives and safety of others at risk and adds to existing food security challenges,” it said.
Shoprite said delivery vehicles are under continuous surveillance and the supermarket chain will continue to do whatever is in its power to protect its people and property.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said two people have been arrested in connection with the looting.
A video of the incident, shared by Durban metro police head Steve Middleton, shows dozens of community members making away with looted groceries.
In the video, a woman filming the incident can be heard saying, “What has SA come to?”
Several gunshots and screams from the looters are later heard. A metro police car can be seen speeding towards the truck and coming to a screeching halt, while some people are seen hiding and others running away.
Speaking on Jacaranda FM, Gwala said the stolen property was recovered by police.
“The truck carrying groceries en route to a mall was allegedly stopped by protesters and ooted,” said Gwala.
“KwaMashu police and other role players managed to disperse the crowd. The stolen property was recovered by police. The driver was escorted to a mall after the incident, and a case of public violence was opened by KwaMashu police for investigation.”
Last week police in the province arrested 12 suspects following a looting spree at Umlazi supermarkets after devastating floods in the province.
Gwala said a group of community members entered two business premises in Umlazi H and J sections and took groceries and appliances.
“Police swiftly responded at both premises and arrested 12 suspects. The suspects were arrested for charges of business burglary and possession of stolen property,” she said.
Gwala said some stolen groceries were recovered by police and handed back to the store manager. A vehicle used in the commission of crimes was seized by police.
