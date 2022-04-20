The rebuild: Pupils affected by KZN floods will be sent to neighbouring schools

Pupils from schools severely affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal will be allowed to attend classes at neighbouring schools until the extent of the damage is assessed.

Addressing a media briefing about the department’s response to the impact of floods in the province, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said more than 100 schools are extensively damaged and inaccessible to pupils.

Motshekga visited several schools in Durban after torrential rains wreaked havoc in parts of the province, leading to damage to infrastructure and loss of life.

The minister said the department explored teaching and learning options for schools that have been severely affected, including remote learning.

She said this option could not be implemented for primary schools, which has prompted the department to swiftly implement efforts to reopen schools.

She said the department will have until Friday to confirm the number of pupils who have been placed and schools that have reopened.