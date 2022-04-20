×

South Africa

The rebuild: Pupils affected by KZN floods will be sent to neighbouring schools

20 April 2022 - 13:00

Pupils from schools severely affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal will be allowed to attend classes at neighbouring schools until the extent of the damage is assessed.  

Addressing a media briefing about the department’s response to the impact of floods in the province, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said more than 100 schools are extensively damaged and inaccessible to pupils.

Motshekga visited several schools in Durban after torrential rains wreaked havoc in parts of the province, leading to damage to infrastructure and loss of life. 

The minister said the department explored teaching and learning options for schools that have been severely affected, including remote learning.

She said this option could not be implemented for primary schools, which has prompted the department to swiftly implement efforts to reopen schools.

She said the department will have until Friday to confirm the number of pupils who have been placed and schools that have reopened. 

We will be able to say by Friday which schools are not able to operate
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga

“We will be able to say by Friday which schools are not able to operate. There are schools that are seriously damaged. The MEC told me they have already requested neighbouring schools to accommodate pupils who are not from those schools.

“On Friday we will have a clear picture of how many pupils were we unable to place at neighbouring schools,” said the minister.

She said the department was also assisting victims with uniforms, books and other schooling resources. 

Provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said an estimated 320,000 pupils from 630 schools were affected by floods in varying degrees. 

Mshengu said the department was aware that not all schools were ready to reopen for teaching and learning. He said the department will set aside an estimated R400m to restore infrastructure to ensure effective schooling in the province. 

