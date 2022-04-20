The tough task of getting power back to Eldorado Park

Efforts to restore power to the greater Eldorado Park area after the local substation blew up and caught fire on Good Friday are finally succeeding as technicians battle against the additional challenges of load-shedding, cold weather and cable theft.

The area will have power fully restored by early Thursday morning after going almost a full week without.

Investigations into what caused the substation fire are ongoing. The possibilities that have been punted are: worn-out infrastructure suddenly blowing up, failed efforts by cable thieves to steal the high-voltage lines; and — as speculated by Joburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse — deliberate sabotage.

“The security guard who was on shift at the time said he just heard ‘boom’ and it exploded and caught fire,” said Tiro Mokgosi, acting general manager of the Lenasia service delivery centre who lead the repair work.

The substation houses three giant transformers — the third being a backup — and a feeder board. The feeder board, he said, is like a giant version of a domestic DB board, and is where the wires and cables feeding power to different areas are housed.