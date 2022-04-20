×

WATCH | How Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
20 April 2022 - 09:47

Investigating officer Sgt Keshi Benneth Mabunda explains how convicted cop-turned-serial-killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu threatened him and his family as she faces new charges in court.

Ndlovu is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday. 

She was jailed last year after the court found she had a hand in the murders of five of her relatives and her lover, for all of whom she had taken out funeral or life insurance policies. 

Ndlovu was nabbed after the hitmen she had hired to kill her sister Joyce and Joyce’s five children tipped off police officers about the plot.

TimesLIVE

