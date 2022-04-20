×

WATCH LIVE | Eskom provides an update on ongoing power challenges

20 April 2022 - 09:55 By TIMESLIVE

Embattled state-owned power utility Eskom is briefing the media on Wednesday to provide an update on ongoing power challenges facing the country.

On Tuesday Eskom said stage 4 load-shedding would be implemented until Friday morning while more power cuts were not ruled out for winter.

Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding after two units tripped.
News
1 day ago

DA wants Eskom to be declared a state of disaster as load-shedding is pushed to stage 4

The DA says Eskom must be declared a state of disaster for failing to prevent ongoing load-shedding.
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Best-case scenario: load-shedding until Friday — Stage 6 'not envisioned for this week'

Shortly after stepping up load-shedding to stage 4 on Tuesday, Eskom announced the earliest it will be able to consider ending the rolling blackouts ...
News
1 day ago
