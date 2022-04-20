WATCH | Nhlanhla Lux and Bheki Cele meet after man shot dead in Soweto

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Soweto on Wednesday after a shooting on Monday left one person dead and four others reportedly injured.

Pimville residents had marched to the informal settlement of Chicken Farm, trying to speak to leaders there regarding the issue of continuous cable theft.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla"Lux" Dlamini and dozens of supporters were in the area to engage with the minister. Dlamini said community members were willing to help the police, as opposed to taking the law into their own hands.

Cele has promised increased policing in the area and a crack team of detectives to investigate the shooting.

TimesLIVE

