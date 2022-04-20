WATCH | Search and rescue teams recover body of child swept away in KZN floods

The body of a girl, believed to be about six years old, was recovered at the foot of uMzinyathi Falls, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

The child is one of 448 people who died when heavy rain flooded parts of the province, displacing 40,000 people and disrupting about 16,672 households.

Search and rescue teams continue to scour riverbeds and valleys for at least 72 people still missing.

A rescue team comprising of police, the K9 unit and Gift of the Givers members were deployed to uMzinyathi Falls on Tuesday morning to search for bodies which may have been washed down river.

Her body was discovered among broken trees and flattened bush on the river bank.

Due to the treacherous terrain, an SANDF helicopter was called in to hoist the child's body to the top of the valley.