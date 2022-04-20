×

South Africa

WATCH | Search and rescue teams recover body of child swept away in KZN floods

20 April 2022 - 17:15

The body of a girl, believed to be about six years old, was recovered at the foot of uMzinyathi Falls, north of Durban, on Tuesday. 

The child is one of 448 people who died when heavy rain flooded parts of the province, displacing 40,000 people and disrupting about 16,672 households. 

Search and rescue teams continue to scour riverbeds and valleys for at least 72 people still missing. 

A rescue team comprising of police, the K9 unit and Gift of the Givers members were deployed to uMzinyathi Falls on Tuesday morning to search for bodies which may have been washed down river. 

Her body was discovered among broken trees and flattened bush on the river bank. 

Due to the treacherous terrain, an SANDF helicopter was called in to hoist the child's body to the top of the valley.

The body of a child is lifted into an SANDF helicopter at the foot of uMzinyathi Falls, north of Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

At least six people are believed to be missing in the immediate vicinity. 

About 48 police teams from around the country have been deployed to help in recovery operations.

Efforts to locate those unaccounted for have been bolstered by the deployment of SANDF personnel after a state of disaster was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Twelve SANDF rescue teams are stationed in the province to assist in delivering food parcels and searches. 

Damage to infrastructure is estimated to cost billions of rand.

TimesLIVE

