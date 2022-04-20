Will the whole of winter be like this? Here are the best and worst case scenarios for load-shedding

Just when SA can't seem to get a break from load-shedding, Eskom announces an increase in the number of days the country can expect blackouts this winter.

The embattled state-owned power utility announced there could be as many as 101 days of load-shedding this winter.

Eskom on Tuesday provided an update on the state of the power system after load-shedding was ramped up to stage 4 due to failing generating plants.

The 101 days of load-shedding prediction comes a week after Eskom’s control manager Gavin Hurford predicted that SA would be in the dark for 100 days.

WHAT IS THE WORST-CASE SCENARIO?

Eskom’s head of transmission Segomoco Scheppers said the power utility expects between 37 and 101 days of load-shedding during winter.

However, this depends on how much generation capacity Eskom will lose during winter.

Eskom has to contain unplanned breakdowns below 12,500MW to avoid load-shedding. If unplanned breakdowns surpass the 12,500MW mark during winter, Eskom’s “extreme case” scenario of load-shedding will probably become a reality.