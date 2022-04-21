Africa to improve surgical outcomes as UCT gets R52m funding

Each year more than 600,000 people in Africa die after surgery because of complications such as sepsis and haemorrhage. This is twice the global average.

Patients who survive not only have lowered life expectancy and poorer quality of life, but managing the ongoing medical complications often results in financial hardships for many families.

But thanks to multimillion-rand funding that’s been secured by the University of Cape Town (UCT), the continent is set to gain advanced surgical skills and be a hub to more centres of research in surgery.

This week UCT said the R52m funding, which it has secured in partnership with Queen Mary University of London, will see the establishment of centres of research excellence in four African countries with the aim of saving lives of patients who undergo life-saving surgery. The centres, which will be in SA, Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia aim to improve patient safety and outcomes in Africa.

Anaesthesiologist Prof Bruce Biccard from UCT’s department of anaesthesia and perioperative medicine, who is spearheading the research project, said the multimillion- rand grant from the UK-based National Institute for Health and Care Research, “will save many lives across Africa while improving people’s long-term health and reducing their financial strain after life-saving surgery”.