Early warnings for floods in SA: engineering for future climate change

Severe weather, rain and flooding are at the forefront of the minds of many South Africans, especially those in KwaZulu-Natal. Early last week (April 11-12), the province’s coast received heavy rain, with some areas recording more than 300mm in 24 hours. This is about a third of the annual rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal.

The rain was caused by a strong cut-off low weather system off the east coast of Southern Africa. Cut-off lows frequently occur off this coast during autumn. These systems can cause localised flooding as well as large waves.

The port city of Durban (in the municipality of eThekwini) has experienced flooding almost every year since 2016. Storms responsible for these floods typically dropped 100mm-150mm of rain in 24 hours, according to the eThekwini data portal.

Between April 11-12, a storm system dropped even more rain than that. It caused devastating floods, landslides and loss of life. It is natural to ask whether the floods in the area will occur more often within the context of climate change or whether they were freak events. It is not possible to state conclusively that this storm was a result of climate change. However, scientists believe these types of intense weather systems will occur more frequently in the future.