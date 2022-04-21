×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

eThekwini mayor to plan a way forward for businesses ruined by floods

21 April 2022 - 13:51 By TIMESLIVE
Flooding at Toyota's Prospecton plant
Flooding at Toyota's Prospecton plant
Image: Supplied

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will meet business on Friday to discuss the loss of hundreds of millions of rand after the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Kaunda’s office said he would meet affected stakeholders to plan a way to restore services and bulk infrastructure.

“eThekwini has been one of the hardest hit districts with 111 wards affected and more than 400 lives lost. The floods have adversely impacted businesses.

“The loss to the eThekwini GDP by April 14 is estimated at R737m , excluding the replacement value of property worth billions of rand”.

Municipal teams are assessing the extent of the damage to affected businesses.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Solidarity Fund says it will handle flood disaster funds with transparency

The Solidarity Fund has promised to handle flood disaster funds for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape with the same transparency it did when ...
News
22 hours ago

Sassa increases food vouchers to R3,960 for families who lost loved ones in KZN — What you need to know

Will the food voucher be enough?
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Two arrested, tons of cables seized during police busts in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?