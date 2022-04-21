×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-SANDF captain gets 18 years behind bars for hijacking, attempted murder

The former soldier hijacked and shot a man in the face in 2019

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
21 April 2022 - 17:45
A former soldier has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for hijacking and attempted murder. Stock photo.
A former soldier has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for hijacking and attempted murder. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A former SANDF captain who hijacked a civilian before shooting him in the face has been handed an 18-year jail term. 

Tebogo Alpheus Leburu, 49, was sentenced in the Klerksdorp regional court on Wednesday after he was found guilty of hijacking, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the incident happened in 2019 as the former soldier was hiking on the N12 in Klerksdorp.

“A 37-year-old man driving a white Volkswagen Polo stopped and offered him a lift. Leburu got into the vehicle and asked to be dropped off at Hartbeesfontein. They were near the Manzilpark turn-off when Leburu suddenly pointed [a firearm at the driver] and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

“The driver exited the vehicle and ran towards Manzilpark when the accused shot him in his left cheek. He continued running to a nearby house where he was offered help and police were informed about the incident.”

Ex-soldier jailed for life for murder of girlfriend's sister in shooting rampage

Durban high court judge Shyam Gyanda lambasted former SA National Defence Force soldier Thembinkosi Ngcobo for his disregard for women as he ...
News
2 years ago

Leburu was arrested shortly after the incident when he was spotted in the hijacked Polo at a cafe. 

The car was searched and police “discovered two bags containing a car radio, keys, a 9mm Glock firearm and magazine with eight rounds of ammunition. Leburu was arrested after failing to produce a licence for the firearm”.

He was sentenced to eight years for attempted murder, 10 for hijacking, 10 for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, and another 10 years for possession of suspected stolen property.

The sentences in the last three counts will run concurrently.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug

Three top officials in hot water for lobbying for further payment of R182m to Cuba for medication SA military never used
Politics
1 day ago

Five killed, seven injured in multiple vehicle collision

Five people were killed and seven others injured following a three-vehicle collision on the N12 between Potchefstroom in the North West and Fochville ...
News
2 days ago

Army’s Operation Chariot to bolster rescue and relief efforts in disaster-ravaged KZN

Disaster relief in KwaZulu-Natal will get a much needed boost thanks to the army, which is is sending 10,000 members to help with relief, rescue and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Two arrested, tons of cables seized during police busts in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?