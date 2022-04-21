Ex-SANDF captain gets 18 years behind bars for hijacking, attempted murder

A former SANDF captain who hijacked a civilian before shooting him in the face has been handed an 18-year jail term.

Tebogo Alpheus Leburu, 49, was sentenced in the Klerksdorp regional court on Wednesday after he was found guilty of hijacking, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

According to North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, the incident happened in 2019 as the former soldier was hiking on the N12 in Klerksdorp.

“A 37-year-old man driving a white Volkswagen Polo stopped and offered him a lift. Leburu got into the vehicle and asked to be dropped off at Hartbeesfontein. They were near the Manzilpark turn-off when Leburu suddenly pointed [a firearm at the driver] and ordered him to get out of the vehicle.

“The driver exited the vehicle and ran towards Manzilpark when the accused shot him in his left cheek. He continued running to a nearby house where he was offered help and police were informed about the incident.”