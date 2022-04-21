Government revises KZN flood death toll from 448 to 435

The government has revised the death toll in the KwaZulu-Natal floods from 448 to 435.

Police minister Bheki Cele said 13 people initially included in the total had died from unrelated causes. Autopsies showed that bodies had bullet wounds and nine people died of natural causes. Of the four bodies with bullet wounds, three were from Pinetown and one from Sydenham.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police had found a lot of bodies during the floods and were under the impression that all the people had died as a result of flooding.

Cele urged people not to "plunder or steal" resources meant for flood victims.

“People that are plundering and stealing money will be arrested. The president has issued an instruction, but it would be good if people listened to their conscience.”

The situation was “dire”, he said. Among others, a family of 12 people has been reduced to two. “And you still have the audacity to go there and steal? You are not a human being, you are some kind of animal.