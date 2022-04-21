×

South Africa

Hefty sentence for man who raped four women and killed his brother

21 April 2022 - 18:34 By TimesLIVE
A 32-year-old man who raped four women on separate occasions and also killed his brother was sentenced to 73 years in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

The Mpumalanga high court sitting in Graskop on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 32-year-old man to 73 years’ imprisonment for murder, four counts of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and common robbery.

Adolf Hilter Maile of Saselani Trust near Bushbuckridge started his rape spree in February 2012.

He was caught in June 2017 in Bushbuckridge.

Maile would target his victims at knifepoint, drag them to the bushes, rape them and rob them.

The murder related to an incident in June 2017 when Maile fought with his younger brother at their parental home in Saselani Trust.

Maile used a brick and struck his brother on the head. His brother succumbed to his injuries.

Maile was linked to the incidents through DNA and was subsequently arrested and pleaded guilty to all counts.

TimesLIVE

