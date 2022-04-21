'I support your right to buy and smoke' — Phumzile Van Damme backs proposed cannabis bill amendments

Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she supports the proposed amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.

The bill, which was first published for public comment in 2020, outlines regulations guiding users of cannabis and those who cultivate it.

Last week, parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services deliberated on the proposed amendments to the bill which, if passed, would make provision for:

commercial activities in respect of recreational cannabis;

the cultivation, possession and supply of cannabis plants and cannabis by cultural or religious communities or organisations for cultural or religious purposes; and

the use of cannabis for palliation or medication

The public has until May 13 to make submissions on the proposed amendments.

Van Damme said though she doesn’t use cannabis, she supports people’s right to use it.

“The liberal in me says legalise it. I don’t partake myself but for those who do — I support your rights to buy and smoke.”