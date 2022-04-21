'I support your right to buy and smoke' — Phumzile Van Damme backs proposed cannabis bill amendments
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she supports the proposed amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill.
The bill, which was first published for public comment in 2020, outlines regulations guiding users of cannabis and those who cultivate it.
Last week, parliament's portfolio committee on justice and correctional services deliberated on the proposed amendments to the bill which, if passed, would make provision for:
commercial activities in respect of recreational cannabis;
the cultivation, possession and supply of cannabis plants and cannabis by cultural or religious communities or organisations for cultural or religious purposes; and
the use of cannabis for palliation or medication
The public has until May 13 to make submissions on the proposed amendments.
Van Damme said though she doesn’t use cannabis, she supports people’s right to use it.
“The liberal in me says legalise it. I don’t partake myself but for those who do — I support your rights to buy and smoke.”
I see Parliament is currently considering amendments to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill. The liberal in me says - legalise it! I don't partake myself but for those who do - I support your rights to buy and smoke. #420 pic.twitter.com/i1HHpe4YBX— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 20, 2022
The proposed amendments include introducing campaigns aimed at educating the youth about the dangers or risks associated with recreational use of cannabis, tightening the laws and making it inaccessible for people younger than 18 years old.
Adults who cultivate cannabis at any place and fail to take reasonable measures to ensure it is inaccessible for children under the age of 18 years will be held criminally liable.
It also makes provision for the prohibition of advertising and promotion of cannabis for recreational use.
The amendments also propose special measures for the use of cannabis in cultural and religious settings.
“An authorised representative of a cultural or religious community may, in the prescribed manner, make an application to the minister for the issuing of a permit, which authorises that cultural or religious community to possess, obtain and supply cannabis plant cultivation material, cultivate cannabis plants in a private place and possess in private, cannabis plants in a public place.”
