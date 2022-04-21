Johannesburg Water warns of possible shortages after transformer explosion

Johannesburg Water has warned of possible water shortages after an explosion at a transformer supplying power to Rand Water's works in Vereeniging.

Water supply to areas such as Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley had been reduced due to the problem and Rand Water is attending to the issue.

"Due to the incident at Rand Water's Vereeniging works, the subsequent impact will be on the Eikenhof pump station. Meredale and Waterval reservoirs are directly affected by lower supply," said Johannesburg Water on Thursday.

Supply to the Commando system which fed Brixton was already reduced.

Johannesburg Water said it was monitoring the Hursthill and Crosby systems, including the Roodepoort reservoirs.

Customers were urged to temporarily reduce consumption to basic needs.

