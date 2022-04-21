KZN FLOOD UPDATES | At least R91m needed to help KZN farmers recover from flood
April 21 2022 - 07:42
Tshwane search and rescue technicians deployed to support disaster relief in KZN
A team of Tshwane emergency services search and rescue technicians has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Urban Search and Rescue SA (USAR-SA01) team to support disaster relief efforts in the flood-stricken province.
This follows the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.
Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the deployment of the team and resources was authorised by the acting city manager of Tshwane, Mmaseabata Mutlaneng, on Wednesday afternoon.
April 21 2022 - 06:15
It will cost at least R91.1m to replant eroded crops and repair damaged infrastructure caused by the heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.
The SA Farmers Development Association (Safda), which has been collecting information from farmers, released a preliminary report showing some of the effects the floods had on farmers.
It said more than R49m will be required for replanting crops and R42m for repairing infrastructure.
“This report shows a number of growers affected as information keeps coming all day and every day,” Safda said.
April 21 2022 - 06:00
‘A child? I don’t want to see ...’ The emotional toll of recoveries in KZN
High-pitched yelps ring out from K9 Zeus as police search and rescue (SAR) members quickly shift their undivided attention to the vicinity of the five-year-old Belgian Shepherd.
A foul smell fills the air as the wind changes course amid calls from K9 Zeus which reverberate through the gorge of uMzinyathi Falls, north of Durban.
“Soek hom, soek hom ...” Zeus’s handler, a seasoned police member from the Middelburg K9 unit, calls out.
Situated in a ditch, surrounded by a mass of broken and flattened underbrush lay the lifeless body of a child.
