Premier to visit families left destitute by floods in North West

North West premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape was on Thursday due to visit Deelpan village where “hundreds of families” have been left destitute by recent floods.

Deelpan, which falls under the Tswaing Local Municipality, was hit by torrential rains more than a month ago which displaced more than 180 members of the community. Heavy rains have now caused more flooding in the area.

The premier’s office said in a statement on Thursday that the village had been “affected by floods leaving hundreds of families destitute”.