Premier to visit families left destitute by floods in North West
North West premier Kaobitsa Bushy Maape was on Thursday due to visit Deelpan village where “hundreds of families” have been left destitute by recent floods.
Deelpan, which falls under the Tswaing Local Municipality, was hit by torrential rains more than a month ago which displaced more than 180 members of the community. Heavy rains have now caused more flooding in the area.
The premier’s office said in a statement on Thursday that the village had been “affected by floods leaving hundreds of families destitute”.
#PrayForDeelpan— Smart Mampara 🤘🏽 (@DonsMakhathini_) April 20, 2022
Deelpan in North West, also experienced floods. I hope everyone is okay there 😩. It's bad @SABCDikgang pic.twitter.com/SP6n6IQJmZ
Maape was scheduled to be joined by the executive mayor of Ngaka Modiri Molema District, Khumalo Molefe.
“Through the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, a task team comprising officials from various government departments has already been established to provide the necessary relief to all affected families,” said the premier’s office.
