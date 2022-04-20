×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA’s Covid-19 positivity rate hits three-month high

21 April 2022 - 09:58 By Monique Vanek
South Africa’s coronavirus test positivity rate climbed to the highest in more than three months, indicating that the number of undetected infections may be rising.
South Africa’s coronavirus test positivity rate climbed to the highest in more than three months, indicating that the number of undetected infections may be rising. 
Image: Bloomberg

SA’s coronavirus test positivity rate climbed to the highest in more than three months, indicating that the number of undetected infections may be rising. 

Of those tested for the virus on Wednesday 13.4%, or 2,846 cases, were found to be infected, the highest proportion since January 13, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement. The rate has increased for four straight days.

Hospital admissions also jumped, rising to 68 on Wednesday, compared with an average of 18 in the seven days through April 19. 

With many cases of the virus going undiagnosed, the positivity rate is seen as an indication of how fast the disease is spreading. Countries from SA to India are reporting rising infections, while experts are cautioning against dropping the mandate for people to wear masks on US aeroplanes as the virus lingers.

SA, along with neighbouring Botswana, identified the highly infectious Omicron variant in November. It was the first country to suffer a surge of infections because of the new variant, with daily records occurring in December. 

While scientists have predicted the start of the next wave in late April or May, the government has said that vaccine coverage and the high rate of prior infections — as many as 80% of South Africans may already have had Covid-19 — should ease its impact.

SA has officially recorded more than 100,000 deaths from the disease, the most on the continent. Excess death data, a measure of mortality against a historical average, shows that the figure could be three times as high.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

RELATED ARTICLES:

Deadline for public comment on Covid-19 regulations extended as parties prepare to fight

Parliament's portfolio committee on health has announcedt the deadline for public comment on the proposed Covid-19 health regulations has been ...
News
6 days ago

How effective was the international travel ban?

All travellers entering SA are required to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours
News
4 hours ago

Uber, Lyft and Disney end mask mandates as Covid cases fall in the US

Uber said that riders will have the option to cancel their trip if they feel uncomfortable with revocation of the mask mandate.
News
1 day ago

Defence minister demands action over R30m wasted on Cuban drug

Three top officials in hot water for lobbying for further payment of R182m to Cuba for medication SA military never used
Politics
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Two arrested, tons of cables seized during police busts in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?