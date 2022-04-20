SA’s Covid-19 positivity rate hits three-month high

SA’s coronavirus test positivity rate climbed to the highest in more than three months, indicating that the number of undetected infections may be rising.

Of those tested for the virus on Wednesday 13.4%, or 2,846 cases, were found to be infected, the highest proportion since January 13, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement. The rate has increased for four straight days.

Hospital admissions also jumped, rising to 68 on Wednesday, compared with an average of 18 in the seven days through April 19.

With many cases of the virus going undiagnosed, the positivity rate is seen as an indication of how fast the disease is spreading. Countries from SA to India are reporting rising infections, while experts are cautioning against dropping the mandate for people to wear masks on US aeroplanes as the virus lingers.