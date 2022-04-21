×

South Africa

Security guard, 2 others arrested after power substation bombed

21 April 2022 - 13:12 By TimesLIVE
A security guard who opened up an electricity substation for “contractors” before it blew up has been arrested.

Two other suspects have also been arrested after the substation was allegedly bombed on Friday last week.

The trio, two women aged 33 and 51, and a 34-year-old man, were arrested in Vanderbijlpark two days ago. They are expected to appear at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Friday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said: “The security officer who was guarding the substation reported that she was on duty when she opened for three men who informed her that they were employed to work at the substation. She then heard a loud sound of an explosion at the substation and later discovered that it had been bombed.”

An investigation was opened by police, leading to the arrests.

Police are searching for two suspects who are still at large.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said: “Gauteng is experiencing serious challenges with theft of cables and damage to essential infrastructure, which contribute to some of the causes for the disruption of power supply. These arrests are indicative of our resolve to work tirelessly with our stakeholders to mitigate this challenge.”

