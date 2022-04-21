Transnet working around the clock to resume operations fully after devastating KZN floods

State-owned freight rail company Transnet says it is gradually reopening its operations at its KwaZulu-Natal ports after recent torrential rains and flooding in parts of the province.

The company says its Durban port resumed operations last week and its marine capacity has since increased to 98% since the reopening of the N2 south which was heavily affected by floods.

Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said efforts to fully reopen all Transnet ports are expected to continue until the end of April while the implementation of long-term recovery measures will take as long as 12 months to complete.

“In the [Durban] port precinct, the bulk of the damage was on the two lanes on Bayhead Road going into the container terminal and the Island View Precinct. Bayhead Road has since been stabilised, with one lane going in each direction.”