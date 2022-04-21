Tshwane search and rescue technicians deployed to support disaster relief in KZN

A team of Tshwane emergency services search and rescue technicians has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Urban Search and Rescue SA (USAR-SA01) team to support disaster relief efforts in the flood-stricken province.

This follows the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the deployment of the team and resources was authorised by the acting city manager of Tshwane, Mmaseabata Mutlaneng, on Wednesday afternoon.

“The technicians who had been on standby for the deployment, immediately left Tshwane to join their fellow USAR-SA01 team members from the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the Gauteng EMS at Northview fire station for pre-deployment marshalling. The deployment is co-ordinated and funded by the Gauteng provincial disaster management,” he said.

Mabaso said USAR technicians are versatile and multi-skilled technicians capable of carrying out various tasks in disaster and emergency situations.

He said the 23-member team will remain in KwaZulu-Natal as part of extending a hand of humanitarian assistance to the people of the province for seven days.

TimesLIVE

