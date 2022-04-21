×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tshwane search and rescue technicians deployed to support disaster relief in KZN

21 April 2022 - 07:42
Tshwane Emergency Services Department search and rescue technicians are deploying to KZN as part of Urban Search and Rescue South Africa (USAR-SA01) Team to support disaster relief measures,.
Tshwane Emergency Services Department search and rescue technicians are deploying to KZN as part of Urban Search and Rescue South Africa (USAR-SA01) Team to support disaster relief measures,.
Image: Supplied

A team of Tshwane emergency services search and rescue technicians has been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Urban Search and Rescue SA (USAR-SA01) team to support disaster relief efforts in the flood-stricken province.

This follows the declaration of a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said the deployment of the team and resources was authorised by the acting city manager of Tshwane, Mmaseabata Mutlaneng, on Wednesday afternoon. 

“The technicians who had been on standby for the deployment, immediately left Tshwane to join their fellow USAR-SA01 team members from the cities of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and the Gauteng EMS at Northview fire station for pre-deployment marshalling. The deployment is co-ordinated and funded by the Gauteng provincial disaster management,” he said.

Mabaso said USAR technicians are versatile and multi-skilled technicians capable of carrying out various tasks in disaster and emergency situations.

He said the 23-member team will remain in KwaZulu-Natal as part of extending a hand of humanitarian assistance to the people of the province for seven days.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Homes flooded in Cullinan as quarry wall bursts in rain-soaked Gauteng

Homes were flooded in Onverwacht in Cullinan on Tuesday after a water catchment wall at a sand mining quarry burst, according to the Tshwane ...
News
4 weeks ago

Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage

Toyota SA on Wednesday announced it has suspended activities at its flood-damaged manufacturing plant in Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal, while an ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks

National state of disaster declared after devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Two arrested, tons of cables seized during police busts in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?