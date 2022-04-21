×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Will the R8k KZN rebuild voucher from government be enough? Here's what it will get you

21 April 2022 - 13:30
The government is considering erecting temporary housing units on stands where it is safe to rebuild damaged homes and giving affected families R8,000 vouchers they can use to buy building materials.
The government is considering erecting temporary housing units on stands where it is safe to rebuild damaged homes and giving affected families R8,000 vouchers they can use to buy building materials.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The government is considering immediate relief measures to help flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Sunday Times reported  government was considering appointing an independent agency to manage the billions of rand earmarked for disaster relief in the province. 

Other steps include erecting temporary housing units on stands where it is safe to rebuild damaged homes and giving affected families R8,000 vouchers to purchase building materials.

Torrential rain and landslides hit the province last week, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people.

At least 443 people died, with dozens of people still unaccounted for. Nearly 4,000 homes were destroyed and more than 40,000 people were displaced.

How much does building material cost?

According to a building contractor website, Procompare, the average cost of building materials in SA ranges from R1,000 to R6,000, depending on the material. 

The National Building Regulations (NBR) reportedly state that the floor of any permanent building used as a “dwelling house” must be no less than 30m². Permanent category 1 building may be smaller, 27m², and temporary buildings can be as small as 15m². 

To build these you could use between 1,500 and 3,000 bricks. The average prices of 1,000 bricks ranges from R3,000 to R5,000, depending on the brick.

Cement will cost you between R80 and R100 for a 50kg bag, while plaster and building sand costs between R35 and R40 for 40kg.

A quick glance on Builders Warehouse shows the cheapest door is a single hollow core door for R309. The cheapest wooden door at Cashbuild is R259.95.

IBR (inverted box rib) sheeting (0.5 x 686 x 3000mm) starts at R395, depending on the size of the house being built. 

A single corrugated iron sheet (2.4m) ranges from R249 to R270.

Western Cape government housing project slammed for being 'out of touch'

"Who is the out of touch person who thought THIS is how you talk to amongst the poorest people in the province?" wrote one social media user.
News
8 months ago

How much does a ready-made shack cost? 

Ready-made shacks are built of sheets of corrugated iron nailed together on a wooden frame, with one wall containing cutouts for the door and one or two windows. 

The average cost, according to Facebook Marketplace, ranges from R3,400 to R3,600. A family-size shack costs about R4,600 to R7,000.

Issac Mguni, a Johannesburg-based shack builder, said ready-made shacks could cost R20,000 to R25,000, depending on size, materials, location and how well it is built. 

“Some ready-made shacks are made up of a kitchen, more than one bedroom and a living room. They can house a double bed, wardrobes and have its own electricity box,” he told TimesLIVE. 

How long does it take to build a shack?

Tebogo Johane, a Mabopane-based shack builder, told TimesLIVE a bachelor pad shack can take a day-and-a-half to build. Building a three-bedroom structure could take about a week — a fraction of the time it would take to construct a brick dwelling.

“I make them [shacks] the same height as a regular house and I build them in such a way that a full ceiling can be installed. They can have bathrooms and a kitchen, a garage, whatever my client wants,” he said. 

The most important factors to consider when building a shack is to make sure it is rat and leak proof.

“I paint carbolineum oil on the wood before I use it. The way I link the sheets as well. Mine are able to withstand heavy rain and won’t budge because of the technique I use of drilling holes into the corners. My work could last five to 10 years,” Johane said.  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

KwaZulu-Natal Floods

News, facts, figures, interviews, views and analysis of the impact of the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape floods
News
1 day ago

All hands on deck, says Dlamini-Zuma after SA’s 'worst' floods

The recent devastating floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are the “worst we have seen in living memory”, Cogta minister Nkosazana ...
Politics
1 day ago

National state of disaster gazetted after deadly floods in KZN and Eastern Cape

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted regulations for the national state of disaster prompted by devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and ...
Politics
2 days ago

KZN FLOOD UPDATES | Surgery on hold at Prince Mshiyeni as hospital runs dry after floods

News, facts and figures of the floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape
News
1 day ago

READ MORE:

‘Life is much better for the poor in the WC than the rest of SA’ — Zille gets tongues wagging

'I can promise you to be poor in Langa in Cape Town is 100%, probably 1,000 times better than being poor in many townships in the rest of the ...
News
1 day ago

Durban councillor apologises for swearing at resident following plea to help flood-ravaged community

An eThekwini ward councillor has apologised for swearing at a resident who asked for assistance after devastating floods wreaked havoc in ...
News
2 days ago

‘Everything was burnt here’: Langa rebuilds after hundreds lose homes

Catastrophic blaze occurred late on Saturday and followed another fire a few hours earlier that killed one man
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  2. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Two arrested, tons of cables seized during police busts in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?