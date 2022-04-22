36 pupils suspended for 'smoking dagga' at Gauteng school

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday confirmed the suspension of 36 pupils at Leondale Secondary School who were recorded on video "smoking dagga" on the school grounds.

Lesufi addressed pupils at the school, telling them classmates involved in the incident had been suspended and await a disciplinary hearing.

"We have said to the school governing body convene an urgent disciplinary hearing this weekend. We want to know who was selling this. We want to know who was distributing this. We want to know who is influencing our children wrongly," he said.