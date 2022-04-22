ANC hit by a landslide, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

The ANC is no more inept and corrupt than a month or even a year ago, but it took a traumatic event to unleash an unparalleled national wave of revulsion and resistance.

It is a reaction not only to what happened last week, it’s a culmination of years of frustration with poor governance and corruption and crippling poverty.

The downpours in KwaZulu-Natal had barely stopped before the ANC leadership showed its true colours. Premier Sihle Zikalala ordered a water tanker to his own home and lied about it before apologising, and ANC eThekwini councillor Themba Mkhize answered a taxpayer who asked for his help on WhatsApp with “ f**k you”.

From across SA, the message was loud and clear: We can no longer trust the ANC with our tax money and to help in times of need.

President Cyril Ramaphosa obviously shares the suspicion that emergency money may be stolen. He asked the Solidarity Fund to help administer the disaster fund.

“It will be critical that all the resources we mobilise are used for their intended purposes and reach the intended recipients. There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort,” Ramaphosa said.

But Cyril as the -exception no longer works. He has, after all, been ANC leader since December 2017 and president since February 2018. Still, SA is backsliding. The country finds it increasingly difficult to believe his promises and explanations.

The floods coincided with an electricity crisis that left some places without power for up to three times a day and a dark mood that the wheels are coming off.

The enormous pressure on Eskom CEO André de Ruyter showed when he criticised government delays in allowing new power sources and cutting out red tape. His uneasy relationship with minister of minerals and energy Gwede Mantashe is likely to have been set back further, and Mantashe’s circles are openly calling for De Ruyter’s head. It would have catastrophic consequences for Eskom if government gives in to this pressure.

To add insult to injury, sporadic looting started again in and around Durban.

What else is to be expected from a province and a city where a politician who stands accused of corruption totalling hundreds of millions of rands, Zandile Gumede, has been elected to power and a former minister who left under a cloud of corruption, Zweli Mkhize, is campaigning for the national leadership?