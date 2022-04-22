Is SA xenophobic, and why are Zimbabweans rejected?: experts discuss

The deteriorating economic and political situation in Zimbabwe since the early 2000s has led to the permanent migration to SA of a large group of poor Zimbabweans who settled in poor areas which are facing the same economic and social challenges.

The South African government not chastising its Zimbabwe counterparts when it started oppressing its people from the early 2000s led to more Zimbabweans leaving the country.

These were some of the views heard during an online debate hosted by Zimbabwean non-profit organisation Sapes Trust on Thursday.

The topic was “The tragic death of Elvis Nyathi : Interrogating the roots of Afrophobia in SA and why poor Zimbabwean migrants in particular appear to be the main targets”.