Loss to eThekwini GDP due to floods since April 14 is R737m
Preliminary estimates indicate the loss to the eThekwini GDP since April 14 as a result of damage caused by flooding is R737m.
The City of eThekwini said the economic impact of the floods has been severe as many industries have had to cease operations.
The municipality said the economic loss was occasioned by the fact that the city has 1,152 businesses located within eThekwini’s floodplain and most of them were affected by the flooding.
“Based on the preliminary data from a survey we have conducted, the most affected sectors of our economy are manufacturing with an estimated damage of R431m, agriculture (R12.6m), construction (R18m), wholesale and retail (R46m), warehousing and logistics (R33m),” eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.
He said the municipality was engaging the provincial and national governments on what support could be provided to affected businesses.
“Big companies like Sappi, Mondi, Sapref and Toyota had to shut down due to flooding. We are progressing speedily to restore water and electricity to these areas.”
The municipality said with the support of its partners, it had to start rebuilding immediately.
“The cost of the damage is expected to amount to billions of rand.”
In its quest to assist close to 10,000 displaced people, the municipality said it had made available 58 temporary shelters by opening all community halls.
“Three hot meals are provided daily while blankets, mattresses, and hygiene packs have been supplied to victims. We are also working with the provincial government to start building temporary residential units for all affected families.”
The municipality said its water infrastructure has been severely damaged by the floods.
Umgeni Water, its bulk water supplier, has also suffered extensive damage to its infrastructure.
Mudslides also dislocated joints of most of its water mains, resulting in water outages in many parts of the city.
“Despite this, water supply is being gradually restored in many areas.”
The heavy rains also destroyed many sections of its electricity infrastructure.
Work is continuing at Bayhead, Marrianridge, Toyota, Mondi and Sapref power stations.
The municipality said its teams are working day and night to repair roads, with the priority being roads that serve large communities and those that enable the repair of infrastructure.
TimesLIVE
