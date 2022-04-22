×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Loss to eThekwini GDP due to floods since April 14 is R737m

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 April 2022 - 19:11
Flooding at Toyota's Prospecton plant. The eThekwini Municipality says the loss to the eThekwini GDP since April 14 is R737m
Flooding at Toyota's Prospecton plant. The eThekwini Municipality says the loss to the eThekwini GDP since April 14 is R737m
Image: Supplied

Preliminary estimates indicate the loss to the eThekwini GDP since April 14 as a result of damage caused by flooding is R737m.

The City of eThekwini said the economic impact of the floods has been severe as many industries have had to cease operations. 

The municipality said the economic loss was occasioned by the fact that the city has 1,152 businesses located within eThekwini’s floodplain and most of them were affected by the flooding.

At least R91m needed to help KZN farmers recover from flood

It will cost at least R91.1m to replant eroded crops and repair damaged infrastructure caused by heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

“Based on the preliminary data from a survey we have conducted, the most affected sectors of our economy are manufacturing with an estimated damage of R431m, agriculture (R12.6m), construction (R18m), wholesale and retail (R46m), warehousing and logistics (R33m),” eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said.

He said the municipality was engaging the provincial and national governments on what support could be provided to affected businesses.

“Big companies like Sappi, Mondi, Sapref and Toyota had to shut down due to flooding. We are progressing speedily to restore water and electricity to these areas.”

The municipality said with the support of its partners, it had to start rebuilding immediately.

Toyota suspends Prospecton plant operations after flood damage

Toyota SA on Wednesday announced it has suspended activities at its flood-damaged manufacturing plant in Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal, while an ...
Motoring
2 days ago

“The cost of the damage is expected to amount to billions of rand.”

In its quest to assist close to 10,000 displaced people, the municipality said it had made available 58 temporary shelters by opening all community halls.

“Three hot meals are provided daily while blankets, mattresses, and hygiene packs have been supplied to victims. We are also working with the provincial government to start building temporary residential units for all affected families.”

The municipality said its water infrastructure has been severely damaged by the floods.

Umgeni Water, its bulk water supplier, has also suffered extensive damage to its infrastructure.

Mudslides also dislocated joints of most of its water mains, resulting in water outages in many parts of the city.

“Despite this, water supply is being gradually restored in many areas.”

The heavy rains also destroyed many sections of its electricity infrastructure.

Work is continuing at Bayhead, Marrianridge, Toyota, Mondi and Sapref power stations.

The municipality said its teams are working day and night to repair roads, with the priority being roads that serve large communities and those that enable the repair of infrastructure.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

eThekwini mayor to plan a way forward for businesses ruined by floods

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will meet business on Friday to discuss the loss of hundreds of millions of rand after devastating floods.
News
1 day ago

'We will fight for land' — Julius Malema visits eThekwini families after devastating floods

While Julius Malema paid an oversight visit to the informal settlement, interacting with affected families, EFF members packed food items to be ...
Politics
1 day ago

Search and rescue teams commended for bravery in flooded KZN

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has commended the men and women in search and rescue teams who ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  2. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  3. Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park News
  4. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer