Loss to eThekwini GDP due to floods since April 14 is R737m

“The cost of the damage is expected to amount to billions of rand.”

In its quest to assist close to 10,000 displaced people, the municipality said it had made available 58 temporary shelters by opening all community halls.

“Three hot meals are provided daily while blankets, mattresses, and hygiene packs have been supplied to victims. We are also working with the provincial government to start building temporary residential units for all affected families.”

The municipality said its water infrastructure has been severely damaged by the floods.

Umgeni Water, its bulk water supplier, has also suffered extensive damage to its infrastructure.

Mudslides also dislocated joints of most of its water mains, resulting in water outages in many parts of the city.

“Despite this, water supply is being gradually restored in many areas.”

The heavy rains also destroyed many sections of its electricity infrastructure.

Work is continuing at Bayhead, Marrianridge, Toyota, Mondi and Sapref power stations.

The municipality said its teams are working day and night to repair roads, with the priority being roads that serve large communities and those that enable the repair of infrastructure.

