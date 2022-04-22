×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mercedes-Benz reported stolen 20 years ago recovered by police

22 April 2022 - 08:54
The vehicle was reported stolen in Pinetown 20 years ago. Stock photo.
The vehicle was reported stolen in Pinetown 20 years ago. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/megaflopp

A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested by the rapid rail police unit in Harrismith in Free State for being in possession of a Mercedes-Benz reported stolen 20 years ago in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the suspect was expected to appear in the Harrismith magistrate’s court on Friday for possession of suspected stolen property.

Mophiring said police were patrolling the N3 near Balmoral when they noticed a suspicious grey Mercedez-Benz sedan and stopped it. 

“They circulated the vehicle and found it was reported stolen in Pinetown in 2002. The suspect was arrested and the vehicle seized,” said Mophiring.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Shoprite condemns looting of its truck in Durban

“We denounce such criminal acts of violence, looting and damage to property. It puts the livelihood, lives and safety of others at risk and adds to ...
News
1 day ago

Ex-SANDF captain gets 18 years behind bars for hijacking, attempted murder

A former SANDF captain who hijacked a civilian before shooting him in the face has been handed an 18-year jail term.
News
16 hours ago

Two arrested for selling prescription medicines on the streets of Cape Town

A woman and a man have been arrested after an investigation into the sale of illicit medication in Cape Town.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban woman who recorded ‘stolen flood aid’ video speaks South Africa
  2. Do you know why SA’s currency is called the rand? South Africa
  3. Come rain or shine: ‘I will not rest until the count is done. Only then will I ... News
  4. Community armies vs armed gangs: it’s war in Eldorado Park News
  5. Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs South Africa

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?