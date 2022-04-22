Mercedes-Benz reported stolen 20 years ago recovered by police

A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested by the rapid rail police unit in Harrismith in Free State for being in possession of a Mercedes-Benz reported stolen 20 years ago in KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the suspect was expected to appear in the Harrismith magistrate’s court on Friday for possession of suspected stolen property.

Mophiring said police were patrolling the N3 near Balmoral when they noticed a suspicious grey Mercedez-Benz sedan and stopped it.

“They circulated the vehicle and found it was reported stolen in Pinetown in 2002. The suspect was arrested and the vehicle seized,” said Mophiring.

TimesLIVE

