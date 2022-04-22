No response on R350 grant? Sassa will process new applications only after regulations are amended

No new R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant applications will be processed until Covid-19 regulations have been amended. This is according to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.

The grant was introduced and distributed under the Disaster Management Act in 2020 to assist those who lost economic opportunities and were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the grant until March 2023.

Speaking on SAfm, Letsatsi said new applications for grants will be processed only after the government amends the regulations to shift it from the Disaster Management Act to the Social Assistance Act.

He said the shift will not affect payments of those who have already been approved.

“Since the state of disaster ended, the grant now has to be included under the Social Assistance Act. Sassa cannot process applications without making sure that the law is followed.

“It is just an administrative arrangement that we are confident will be resolved and not leave people behind. We don't want people to panic,” said Letsatsi.