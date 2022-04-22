×

South Africa

Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need

22 April 2022 - 20:13 By TimesLIVE
People queue for the R350 grant payment at the Braamfontein post office in Johannesburg. The social development department says everyone must apply for the grant, even those who had been receiving it previously. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

People who were receiving the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant will have to reapply for it, the department of social development announced on Friday.

The department said during his 2022 state of nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Covid-19 SRD grant would be extended for a year from April 2022 to March 2023, “to ensure that no person in this country has to endure the pain and indignity of hunger”.

The department said given that the national state of disaster was lifted in April, it has endeavoured to develop the regulatory framework for the payment of the grant within the social assistance legislation.

It put out regulations for public comment in February and has now concluded the process.

“Given that the Covid-19 SRD will now be provided for under a new legislative framework, and that additional qualifying and assessment criteria will be added, those in need of assistance will have to apply for the Covid-19 SRD, or reapply if they were previously in receipt of this grant.

“Fortunately, the entire application system remains a purely digital process, thereby enabling quick access and turnaround times. The application system will be opened at 12am on Saturday April 23.”

The  department said applications can be lodged on this website.

It said all applicants are reminded that they will be considered for the Covid-19 SRD from the month in which the application is lodged and this will be validated every month.

“This means that all applications lodged in April will be considered as from April 2022.”

 TimesLIVE

