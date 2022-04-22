Short-lived victory for CoJ employees as bargaining council quashes their unfair dismissal claim

In a statement, the mayoral office welcomed the bargaining council’s ruling and said this was vindicating.

“The SA local government bargaining council dismissed the case of City of Johannesburg employees, whose fixed-term contracts were illegally converted to permanent by the erstwhile mayoral committee. The bargaining council’s decision means that the interdict of the labour court falls away. Therefore, the city will proceed with the regularisation of contracts that will lapse at the end of this month,” read a statement from the office of the MMC for group corporate and shared services, Leah Knott.

“The ruling by the bargaining council is a victory for good governance, service delivery and the fight against corrupt practices in the city. As difficult of a process this might be for the affected employees, the Johannesburg multiparty government will always remain committed to upholding the rule of law, a cornerstone of our constitutional democracy,” Knott added.

In its short ruling, the council said it “lacked jurisdiction to conciliate the referred alleged dispute in the circumstances”.

“I dismiss the application for the alleged unfair dismissal,” read the ruling by commissioner Joseph Mphaphuli.

The ruling was dated April 7, signed on April 13 but made known to the affected parties on April 22.