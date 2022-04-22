Teen allegedly handcuffed to pole, stripped and beaten by guard over ‘R50 for cooldrink’

A female security guard and a male colleague who allegedly handcuffed a teenager to a pole, stripped off his clothes and lashed him with a belt over R50 will appear in court on Friday on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and indecent assault.

The 16-year-old was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday in Tigane, in Hartbeesfontein outside Klerksdorp.

“According to reports, the female suspect who is security officer gave the boy a R50 note to buy her a cooldrink. However, the boy neither bought the drink nor gave the money back to the woman,” said North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

“[She] allegedly looked for the boy and found him and took him to the clinic where she is working. With assistance from her male colleague, she allegedly chained the boy to a pole with handcuffs and then undressed and assaulted him with a belt.

“During the incident a video was captured with a cellphone camera and later circulated on social media platforms.”

In the video a male can be heard hurling insults at the teen and inciting the woman to beat him harder, said Mokgwabone.

“The severely assaulted victim was taken by a good Samaritan to another clinic for medical treatment as the one where the incident took place was apparently closed.”

TimesLIVE

