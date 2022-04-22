Unsafe primary school classrooms closed as cracks pose threat of collapse

The department of employment and labour's inspectorate in Limpopo has banned the use of some classrooms at a primary school where cracks pose a threat of potentially deadly collapse.

Concerned parents lodged a complaint early in April about “unsafe classrooms” with cracks visible from inside and outside Kgwatlhele Primary School outside Mokopane.

A notice for a reactive inspection was served on the school principal.

The department said parts of the building were “prohibited” based on these findings:

the use of block E and F with cracks that were visible from inside and outside the building posed an immediate danger of structural failure or collapse and may cause death to people;

the use of classroom grade 1A of building block A with cracks visible from inside and outside the building posed the same danger; and

the use of the admin building block with cracks visible from the bottom of the foundation level to the roof of the building (inside & outside) posed the same danger.

“Subsequent to the prohibition notice issued, the department of basic education was also issued with a contravention notice for failing to conduct a hazards identification and risk assessment, failing to ensure that the electrical installation is done safely by a competent person, and not producing a copy of the certificate of compliance (COC) for electrical installation as it is a legal requirement to assure the building users and inspectors that the installation is safe,” the department said.