WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is ready to proceed with the murder trial of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa on Friday.

Prosecutor George Baloyi said he was hopeful the case would commence without further delays as it returns to the high court in Pretoria.

The trial was postponed last week as the lawyer of one of the accused requested a postponement so he could consult with his client and witnesses.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.